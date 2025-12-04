Margot Robbie praises Jacob Elordi as ‘our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis’

Hollywood star Margot Robbie has said Australian actor Jacob Elordi is this “generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis”.

The Barbie actress, 35, appears alongside Elordi, 28, in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights, which follows the passionate relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

Ahead of its release in February, the film, which features music by Charli XCX, has created a lot of buzz including some backlash for its casting choices with claims that Elordi does not fit Bronte’s descriptions of Heathcliff.

Margot Robbie on the cover of British Vogue for its January issue (Mikael Jansson/PA)

Speaking to British Vogue, Robbie said audiences should “buckle up” for the upcoming film and praised her co-star despite the criticism.

Robbie said: “He is Heathcliff. I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy.

“It’s a character that has this lineage of other great actors who’ve played him, from Laurence Olivier to Richard Burton and Ralph Fiennes to Tom Hardy. To be a part of that is special. He’s incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.”

Day-Lewis, known for his method-acting techniques, has often been regraded as one of the greatest actors having won three Oscars for best actor and holding the record in the male category.

Jacob Elordi recently starred in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (Ian West/PA)

Elordi is known for appearing in HBO drama series Euphoria alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer and recently starred in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

He previously worked with Fennell in the psychological thriller Saltburn alongside Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike.

Speaking about Fennell’s signature style and focus on intimacy and eroticism, Robbie said: “It goes there. Everyone’s expecting this to be very, very raunchy. I think people will be surprised.

“Not to say there aren’t sexual elements and that it’s not provocative – it definitely is provocative – but it’s more romantic than provocative.

“This is a big, epic romance. It’s just been so long since we’ve had one – maybe The Notebook, also The English Patient. You have to go back decades.

Margot Robbie was speaking to British Vogue (Mikael Jansson/PA)

“It’s that feeling when your chest swells or it’s like someone’s punched you in the guts and the air leaves your body. That’s a signature of Emerald’s. Whether it’s titillating or repulsion, her superpower is eliciting a physical response.”

One scene in particular that Robbie said made her “weak at the knees” was when Heathcliff shields Cathy’s face from the rain.

She said: “It almost made me weak at the knees. It was the little things that (Emerald and I) loved as two women in our 30s, and this movie is primarily for people in our demographic. These epic romances and period pieces aren’t often made by women.”

Wuthering Heights will premiere in February 2026.

The full feature appears in the January issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and on newsstands from December 16.