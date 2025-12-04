Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely announce departure from breakfast radio show

Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely have announced they will be leaving their Kiss radio breakfast show in the new year.

The duo, who have hosted the morning slot for five-and-a-half years after joining in 2020, will depart at the end of January to focus on other commitments, including a new tour with their dance troupe.

They shared the news on air, with Banjo saying: “We have some very big news… there’s no easy way to say this, we are moving on from Kiss Breakfast.

“It’s been quite the journey for the last five-and-a-half years and we’ve spent every single morning with you guys. It’s been an absolute pleasure, a privilege to wake up with you guys and have a laugh.”

Kiely said: “It’s been the most special years of our lives, genuinely, and we’ve enjoyed every single moment.”

Banjo continued: “We’re going to get some lie-ins back which is going to be a little bit weird to adjust to, but we do get to focus on all the other things that we get to do.

“We’re about to go on our biggest Diversity tour yet and 2026 is going to be really busy.

“We’re really excited about all those projects but we are really, really sad to be leaving.”

The pair first rose to fame when Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, alongside Banjo’s brother Ashley and a number of other dancers.

They have since become TV personalities, regularly appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox together, while Banjo appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016.

Paul Gerrard, content director at Kiss and Hits Radio, said: “Huge thanks to Jordan and Perri who have brought all the crazy energy, vibes, and creativity to Kiss Breakfast on their time on the show – making mornings worth waking up for.

“There’s no doubt that the Kiss studios are going to miss having them around but we’re wishing them both all the best for everything they’re getting up to next.”

The new hosts of Kiss Breakfast will be announced soon.