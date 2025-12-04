Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo welcome their first child

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have welcomed their first baby.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, announced that they were expecting their first child together in June.

The pair shared a joint Instagram post on Thursday with photographs of two polaroids, one of which included a shot of the family with Laing hugging Habboo who appears to be holding their baby.

The caption said: “Ziggy, you have our whole hearts.”

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in 2021, revealing Laing popped the question at the London hotel where they had their first date.

They have gone on to host a range of red carpet events, such as the Brit Awards together, along with their own podcast series, NearlyWeds and its follow-up series, NewlyWeds and NearlyParents.

Habboo also joined Laing as a presenter this summer on his BBC Radio 1 show after his co-presenter Vick Hope went on maternity leave.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo married in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Laing previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing and also hosts his own podcast series, Great Company with Jamie Laing, as well as co-founding the gourmet sweet company Candy Kittens in 2012.