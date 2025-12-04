Harry channels Alison Hammond as he recreates viral Bake Off clip

The Duke of Sussex channels Alison Hammond as he lip-syncs to a viral clip from The Great British Bake Off with US talk show host Stephen Colbert.

Harry joined the comedian for a surprise appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

He takes on the role of Birmingham-born Bake Off host Hammond as the two recreate a famous exchange between the TV star and Northern Irish baker Mark Lutton.

In the scene, from the New Year’s Day special in 2024, Hammond mistakenly thought Lutton was telling her to “beg for me”.

When she asked him what he would want her to do if he was “king for the day” Lutton, replied: “Bake for me, probably.”

Bake Off host Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

However, Hammond misheard him and appeared shocked when she said: “You’d want me to do what? Beg?”

Lutton repeated back to her: “Bake! B-A-K-E,” prompting Hammond to reply: “Oh bake!”, and erupt into giggles.

In the lip-sync clip, Colbert takes on the role of misunderstood baker Lutton, while Harry hams it up with suggestive eyebrow wiggling, wide eyes and hysterical laughter.

The clip was also re-posted by the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, hours after the release of the holiday special of her Netflix show.