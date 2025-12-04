First look at Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate in BBC Dear England series

New pictures have shown actor Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate in the BBC adaption of Dear England for the first time.

The 55-year-old was nominated for an Olivier Award for his role as the former England football manager in the West End production, which is being made into a four-part series for BBC One and iPlayer that will air in 2026, with filming under way.

In the pictures, Fiennes can be seen wearing a suit and attending a press conference, and celebrating with his players during the 2024 European Championships, wearing a white polo shirt and black trousers.

Joseph Fiennes can be seen playing Gareth Southgate celebrating with players (BBC/Left Bank/PA)

The series will tell the story of Southgate’s time as England manager, which saw the team reach two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final but ultimately fail to win a major trophy.

Appearing with Fiennes will be former Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker as Pippa Grange, the England men’s team psychologist, Will Antenbring as Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, The Crown’s Jason Watkins as former FA chairman Greg Dyke, and John Hodgkinson as another ex-FA chairman, Greg Clarke.

The Bay star Daniel Ryan is set to play Steve Holland, the former assistant manager for the England men’s team, and Fargo actor Sam Spruell will play fictional coach Mike Webster.

James Graham, who created the stage production, has also written the series, which is directed by the play’s director Rupert Goold and produced by Left Bank Pictures.

Jodie Whittaker also stars in Dear England (BBC/Left Bank/PA)

Dear England had a sell-out run at the National Theatre before it transferred to the West End in 2023, securing best new play at the Olivier Awards last year.

The play will soon take to the road for a 16-venue tour across England, kicking off in Plymouth on September 15, with stops in major cities including Newcastle, Liverpool and Birmingham, until the tour comes to a close on March 14 2026.

Dear England will air on BBC One and iPlayer next year, with an exact release date yet to be announced.