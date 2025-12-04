Ellie Goldstein and Vicky Pattison join Strictly Come Dancing live tour

Model Ellie Goldstein and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison are to join the Strictly Come Dancing live tour with their respective professional partners Vito Coppola and Kai Widdrington.

Goldstein, 23, became the first celebrity with Down’s syndrome to compete on the main series of the BBC One dancing show this year, and was the fifth celebrity to be eliminated, while Pattison was eliminated on her birthday a week before the Blackpool specials.

Former Vogue cover star Goldstein said: “It was a dream come true to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. And now, I’m over the moon to continue my dancing journey on the Strictly live arena tour, with my ‘Cheeky Team’ partner, Vito. I can’t wait to see you all on the dancefloor.”

Vicky Pattison will also join the tour (Ian West/PA)

Some 30 shows will take place across the UK as part of the Strictly tour, including in Glasgow, London and Manchester, from January 23 to February 15 next year.

Pattison, 38, said: “I had an incredible couple of months on Strictly. Now I’m buzzing like an old fridge that I get to continue this amazing experience and put my dancing shoes back on for the Strictly live tour at arenas all over the country – including my home town of Newcastle.”

The two will join previously announced couples former Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeety and Karen Hauer, and drag artist La Voix, whose real name is Christopher Dennis, and Aljaz Skorjanec, while Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will also take part.

The tour, which will open at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, will also be hosted by It Takes Two presenter and former Strictly professional dancer Jeanette Manrara, and run in a similar format to the TV show, with the audience invited to vote for their favourite couple.

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage.

Tickets are on sale on the tour’s website.

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing’s current series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.50pm on Saturday, followed by the results show on Sunday at 7.45pm.