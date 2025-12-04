‘Democracy at last’ as I’m A Celebrity stars told no more camp leaders

Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson celebrated “democracy at last” on Thursday night’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after it was revealed there will be no more leaders in the camp.

Following the departure of comic Ruby Wax on Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV reality show, the celebrities were told that as their leader has left, there will be no camp chiefs moving forward.

Due to the changes to camp, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who was the deputy leader, had to step down from her role.

As the soap star, 49, had to move from the leaders’ treehouse and into the main camp with the other celebrities, Read Wilson said: “Democracy at last.”

Angryginge told Lisa Riley: ‘You’ve been getting away with murder, bossing us around!’ (Ian West/PA Wire)

Social media star Angryginge told Riley: “You’ve been getting away with murder, bossing us around.”

The stars then had to decide amongst themselves which campmates should carry out each chore.

Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, also spoke about Wax’s exit on Wednesday’s episode, and said the whole group was “gobsmacked” at her departure.

He said: “Ruby, to me, was the winner of this thing.

“Absolutely gutted. She was amazing.”

“I already miss her,” he added.

Also in Thursday night’s episode, Ginge described himself as a “Swiftie”, as the campmates discussed the US pop superstar.

The 24-year-old said: “I am a Swiftie. Unbelievable she is, her music’s incredible, she’s incredible.”

Tom Read Wilson took on a Bushtucker Trial with Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “She’s also an aesthetically pleasing lady, she’s very beautiful.”

During the discussion, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp asked the social media star: “Would you snog her?”

He replied: “I think I’d be an idiot if I turned her down to be honest!”

In the Bushtucker trial, Kemp and Read Wilson hit the bookshelves in Lethal Libraries.

The duo had to find seven books in a library full of snakes and insects to win stars for camp.

During the task, Read Wilson hunted for a copy of The Jungle Book, which was hidden on a bookshelf full of snakes, while Kemp watched on from a librarian’s desk covered in insects.

As the 39-year-old searched for the book among the reptiles, he said: “I’m sorry, I know you’re just being bookworms.”

He moved the snakes as he hunted for the classic novel, and told them: “I’m sorry to disturb you.”

Watching on, Kemp joked with his campmate: “Be careful of the snakes in there.”

The 64-year-old then joined in with presenters Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, and sang The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book.

Martin Kemp sang The Bare Necessities with presenters Ant and Dec during Bushtucker trial Lethal Libraries (PA)

McPartlin said the Celebs Go Dating star was “a little bit leisurely” during the task, as the pair revealed they only won five out of a possible seven stars.

At the end of Thursday’s show, the sixth celebrity was booted out after the results of the public vote were revealed live on air.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.