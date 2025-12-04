Congratulations and condemnation as RTE withdraws from Eurovision

Campaign groups have welcomed the decision by RTE to withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, while others have condemned the move.

The organisation said it would not broadcast next year’s competition if Israel competed, a move that prevents Ireland’s own entry under Eurovision rules.

It confirmed its decision on Thursday night after the European Broadcasting Union said Israel would be allowed to take part.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) posted a message online saying: “Well done RTE.”

People attend a pro-Palestine protest outside the RTE in Dublin, c

Its chairperson, Zoe Lawlor, said the group had been calling on the broadcaster to boycott the event for two years.

She said: “We very much welcome RTE standing firm in their decision and reiterating that they will neither participate in Eurovision 2026 nor broadcast it.”

However, in a post on the social media site X, former Minister Alan Shatter criticised the move, saying it was an “international embarrassment”.

Former justice minister Alan Shatter has described the move as an ‘international embarrassment’

He claimed it would “deny Irish artists of the career boosting opportunity to compete and the Irish public of both the enjoyment of our doing so and voting for their preferred song”.

The Dublin Broadcasting branch of the National Union of Journalists also welcomed the decision.

In a statement on X, it said: “We agree that to participate would be unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza, the targeted killing of journalists, & Israel’s continued denial of international media access to Gaza.”