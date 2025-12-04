Celebrity Traitors’ Cat Burns revealed as most Googled female musician in 2025

The Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns has been named the most searched-for female musician on Google in the UK in 2025.

It comes after the 25-year-old released her second album How To Be Human, and was banished in the final of the BBC reality gameshow as part of a team of traitors completed by TV presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Alan Carr, who was the show’s eventual winner.

Reacting to the news, Burns said: “This year has been a whirlwind. Going from watching The Traitors on my sofa to actually being in the castle was surreal, and the love I’ve felt from the British public has been genuinely heartwarming.

Paloma Faith was also among the most searched-for female musicians (Ian West/PA)

“To have that support carry over to my new album How To Be Human means the world to me. It’s been such a massive year for women in music, so ending 2025 as Google’s top trending female musician is the cherry on top.”

She was joined in the top five most searched-for female musicians by fellow The Celebrity Traitors stars Charlotte Church (third) and Paloma Faith (fourth), with the latter announcing she was pregnant in October.

The top five was completed by Lily Allen, who released her first album in seven years with West End Girl in 2025, who came second, and 1990s alternative rock singer Alanis Morissette.

Oasis’s 2025 reunion made them the most searched-for male musicians, followed by McFly singer and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! king of the jungle Danny Jones, Glastonbury legends slot performer Sir Rod Stewart in third, and rapper Kendrick Lamar in fourth.

Oasis were the most searched-for male musicians (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi was the fifth most searched-for male music star, after he returned to Glastonbury Festival this year, two years after a set at Worthy Farm which saw him struggle to manage his Tourette syndrome symptoms.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne was the second most searched-for death in the UK in 2025, after he died in July, while his band, who reunited for a one-off concert at Villa Park in Birmingham just days before his death, were the 10th most searched-for male musicians.

The most searched-for death in the UK was US right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, who was shot at a Utah Valley University event in September, while footballer Diogo Jota and Ricky Hatton were the third and fourth most searched for, with actor Gene Hackman rounding off the top five.

Netflix drama series Adolescence was the most searched-for TV show, after it prompted a national conversation around misogyny and online safety following its release, with co-creator Jack Thorne joining the Prime Minister for a discussion on the matter at the end of March.

Adolescence was the most-searched TV show in the UK (Ian West/PA)

The rest of the top five most searched-for shows in the UK were MobLand (two), Missing You (three), The Celebrity Traitors (four), and This City Is Ours (five).

The top five most searched-for films in the UK were 28 Years Later (one), Nosferatu (two), Superman (three), A Minecraft Movie (four), and Happy Gilmore 2 (five).

Actor Mickey Rourke, who was booted off this year’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother after he used “inappropriate sexual language” on the ITV reality show, was the most searched-for person overall.

Mickey Rourke was the year’s most searched-for person overall (Ian West/PA)

He was followed by footballer Alexander Isak, who was the second most searched-for name after his transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool, and Adolescence co-creator Stephen Graham in third.

Speaking about the search trends, Google Trends expert Matt Cooke said: “Google Search is often a mirror to our collective mood, and in 2025 that reflection was distinctly British.

“It’s been a year defined by deep emotion — from the shared national grief for Ozzy Osbourne to the euphoria of the long-awaited Oasis reunion.

“Whether we were championing new icons like Cat Burns or dissecting every twist in The Celebrity Traitors, the trends reveal a country eager to connect, celebrate and support its own.”