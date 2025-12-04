By the book – two campmates face latest bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity…

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson will hit the bookshelves in Thursday night’s Bushtucker trial, on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s show, the duo will take on the trial “Lethal Libraries”, where they must find seven books in a library full of snakes and insects to win stars for camp.

Read Wilson, 39, is seen hunting for a copy of The Jungle Book, which is hidden on a bookshelf full of snakes, while Kemp watches on from a librarian’s desk covered in insects.

As he searches for the book among the reptiles, he says: “I’m sorry, I know you’re just being bookworms.”

He moves the snakes as he hunts for the classic novel, and tells them: “I’m sorry to disturb you.”

Tom Read Wilson will take on tonight’s Bushtucker Trial with Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp (Victoria Jones/PA)

Watching on, Kemp jokes with his campmate: “Be careful of the snakes in there!”

The 64-year-old then joins in with presenters Ant and Dec, who are singing The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book, as Read Wilson continues to navigate the Lethal Library.

Wednesday night’s episode saw the fifth contestant voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Comedienne Ruby Wax brought a number of her campmates to tears as she left the camp, and told presenters Ant and Dec: “I can’t believe it, I’m in a daze”.

Comedienne Ruby Wax is the fifth contestant to leave the ITV reality show (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

She also said she wanted social media star AngryGinge to be crowned king of the jungle, adding she would “put money on it” and calling him “the strongest”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.