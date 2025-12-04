Bing and Kathryn Crosby’s private collection to go under the hammer

The private collection of White Christmas singer and actor Bing Crosby and his wife Kathryn is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s.

The Hollywood couple’s collection includes a Charles Marion Russell painting, which is expected to fetch up to £448,000.

Indian Man & Woman on Horses (1864-1926) is a Western scene by American artist Russell, featuring a couple riding horses.

The Charles Marion Russell painting is part of the Crosbys’ private collection (Sotheby’s/PA)

It is among 185 items belonging to the Hollywood couple that will be up for sale at the auction in New York.

Crosby, real name Harry Lillis Crosby Jr, was one of the best-selling artists of the 20th century, best known for his hit single White Christmas.

The Oscar-winner, also known for his role as Father O’Malley in Going My Way, died aged 74 in 1977.

His wife Kathryn, who appeared in movies including The 7th Voyage Of Sinbad, Anatomy Of A Murder and Operation Mad Ball, died in September 2024, aged 90.

Bing Crosby, left, and Kathryn Crosby, centre, owned a large art collection (PA)

The sale will include the fashion and jewels of Kathryn Crosby, a collection of fine art and decorative objects, luxury jewellery from the brand Faberge, furniture, silver and Hollywood memorabilia from the couple’s careers.

Among the collection’s highlights are a rare Faberge model of a lion dating back to 1916, expected to sell for up to £373,000, and a 24-carat gold paperweight (1939), estimated to reach £186,000 at auction.

The Crosbys’ large art collection also features another painting by Russell titled Indian Hunting Buffalo, estimated to fetch up to £112,000.

Other paintings include Paysage D’Apres Corot by French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, believed to be worth up to £261,000.

Sotheby’s has described the collection as “an extraordinary array of treasures amassed over decades”.

A rare Faberge model of a lion is expected to sell for up to £373,000 (Sotheby’s/PA)

Also up for sale is Kathryn Crosby’s wedding suit (1957), which is expected to sell for up to £448.

Swinging On A Star: The Private Collection Of Kathryn And Bing Crosby will be on public view at Sotheby’s in New York from December 13 to December 17.

Items will be available at auction on December 18.