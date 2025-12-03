Helen Skelton calls herself chaotic, but fun’ as she reflects on turning 40

Television presenter Helen Skelton said she has embraced a sense of acceptance since turning 40, calling herself “chaotic, but great fun”.

The 42-year-old said she has learnt to find freedom in the “chaos” of her busy life as a broadcaster and a single mother to three young children.

Speaking to Prima magazine, she said she has adopted the mantra: “We are who we are.”

The presenter said: “My house is chaos, my car’s a tip, I’m probably going to be late.

“I’ll turn up to a kid’s birthday party without the present wrapped and when my friends come to dinner, they bring their own food.”

Skelton added: “I’m chaotic, but I’m great fun!”

Helen Skelton has described herself as ‘chaotic, but great fun’ (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA Wire)

Skelton regularly appears on BBC1’s Morning Live, and was a contestant on Strictly in 2022 shortly after her split with ex-husband, rugby player Richie Myler.

The pair co-parent their three children Ernie, Louis, and Elsie.

When asked about juggling her career and parenting, the presenter told the magazine: “I used to stress about coming back to work after having my kids, but now they love what I do.

“My eldest is gutted every year that I can’t do Strictly.”

She added: “They also think I’m completely embarrassing.”

The presenter said she doesn’t ‘take anything for granted’ (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA Wire)

The former Blue Peter presenter also reflected on facing the future with positivity, and said: “I think every year is a gift. I’ve lost family really young – in their 20s – so I don’t take anything for granted.

“My dad’s 70 now and I’m really close to him, my mum and my brother.”

She added: “Nothing’s promised, so I’m big on saying yes – go for lunch, go away for the weekend, stay up late, have the pizza.”

Skelton also spoke about the importance of “spending time with people who make you belly laugh”.

She said: “Everyone gets so obsessed with resolutions – no sugar, early nights, herbal tea – but, honestly, laughter and time with your mates are just as good for you.

“Take the pressure off. Spend time with people who make you belly laugh – that’s the real reset.”

The January 2026 issue of Prima is now on sale.