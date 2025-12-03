Gary Lineker’s The Rest is Football Podcast takes to Netflix for 2026 World Cup

Sports pundit Gary Lineker’s The Rest Is Football podcast will be a daily show on Netflix during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it has been announced.

The podcast, which Lineker presents alongside former footballers Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, will be joining the streaming service next year to provide coverage of the major sporting event, which is being jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Netflix has said the show will be filmed in New York with the series produced by Goalhanger Podcasts, which Lineker co-founded in 2014.

Gary Lineker is taking his podcast to the World Cup next year for Netflix (Ian West/PA)

Lineker said: “We can’t wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love — talk football every day — but on a truly global stage.”

He added: “Expect all the usual analysis, honesty and plenty of laughs … just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple.”

The new show will dial in reporters from the England camp and fan zones in the United States during the sporting event next summer, and will also include game analysis, special guests, interviews and insights.

Alan Shearer is also part of the podcast (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The former England striker exited Match of the Day, the BBC’s flagship football show, in May after 26 years following a row after he shared an Instagram post about Zionism, which featured a depiction of a rat, historically an antisemitic insult.

Lineker was the BBC’s highest-paid presenter, and had headed up the show since 1999. He has also fronted the BBC’s coverage of other major sporting events, including the 2012 London Olympics.

In September, he won the best presenter prize at the National Television Awards, ending Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s 23-year winning streak, and in August it was announced he has also signed up to present a new ITV game show called The Box, which will air in 2026.