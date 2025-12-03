Broadcaster and Lord Justice Clerk honoured at university graduations

A respected broadcaster and the first woman appointed as Lord Justice Clerk of Scotland have been awarded honorary degrees at the University of St Andrews.

TV and radio broadcaster Kirsty Young and Lady Dorrian were honoured at the university’s winter graduations on Wednesday.

Over the last two days, more than 800 students from 81 countries have celebrated gaining both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the town’s Younger Hall.

Broadcaster Kirsty Young (centre-left) was awarded an honorary degree from the University of St Andrews (University of St Andrews/PA)

Young said: “To be recognised publicly for my contribution feels… jolly nice indeed. For that recognition to come from such an ancient and esteemed institution as the University of St Andrews is of a different magnitude entirely.”

Speaking to graduates, Lady Dorrian said: “There is perhaps one piece of advice one can give, which is that when opportunity knocks, try to be open-minded enough to recognise it for what it is: to walk through the door that opens for you, not to underestimate the power and energy of ‘yes’.”

A total of 24 new professors were inducted and the Principal’s Medal, awarded to a student who displays exceptional endeavour and achievement, was presented to Luis Meseguer Mira, who graduated this week with an MLitt in sacred music.

Mr Mira composed a sound installation for the world’s largest monument to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Madrid.

During his studies, he also served as assistant conductor scholar of the university’s Renaissance Singers.

He has been appointed music director at the Shrine of St Bernadette in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will take up this position in the new year.

This week’s ceremonies were the first since the death of university chancellor Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, who presided over 84 graduations in his 20 years in the role, awarding degrees to approximately 15,000 students.

Tribute was paid to Lord Campbell – known as Ming – at each ceremony by principal and vice-chancellor Dame Sally Mapstone, and university organist Tom Wilkinson played William’s Walton’s Crown Imperial march, which was one of the former Lib Dem leader’s favourites.