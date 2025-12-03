Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup draw

Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams will all perform at the football World Cup draw in Washington DC on Friday.

Tournament organisers FIFA have announced that the draw will be presented by Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart and Danny Ramirez.

During the show 48 teams – including England and Scotland – will learn their opponents for next year’s showpiece, which is being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The event at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts is expected to be watched by millions of viewers, with supermodel and television personality Klum, comedian and actor Hart and Top Gun: Maverick star Ramirez adding Hollywood glamour to proceedings.

Heidi Klum will present at the football World Cup draw (Phil Noble/PA)

“To be hosting the final draw again, after having been involved in this show 20 years ago in my home country, is truly extraordinary,” said Klum, who previously took part in the event ahead of the 2006 tournament in Germany.

“The World Cup brings the world together like nothing else, and being part of that magic again, on an even bigger stage involving three host countries and 48 teams, is an incredible honour.”

Ramirez said he was excited to be involved, given his connections to two of the three host nations.

“As someone who grew up playing football, getting to co-host the draw and meet and speak with World Cup legends at such a high-profile event is a dream,” he said.

“With this tournament coming to the United States, where I was born, and Mexico, where some of my roots lie, it is even more special – and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this show.”

Maestro Bocelli, former Pussycat Doll Scherzinger and Angels singer Williams will all take to the stage, while Village People will perform YMCA once the draw has concluded.

The draw is available to watch on FIFA’s website and BBC One from 5pm on Friday.