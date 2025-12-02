Taylor Swift calls Eras Tour ‘most thrilling chapter of my life’ in new trailer

Pop superstar Taylor Swift describes the Eras Tour as “the most thrilling chapter of my entire life” in a new trailer for a documentary series and concert film.

Six-part series The End Of An Era will document the tour and preparations for it, including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, while the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show concert film will feature the entire Tortured Poets Department set. They will be released on Disney+ on December 12.

In the latest trailer, Swift can be heard telling fans in Vancouver, Canada: “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”

Footage in the clip shows Swift performing in the beam of a UFO, and while being pushed around on a bed, as songs including I Can Do It With A Broken Heart play.

In the trailer, Swift adds: “We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight.”

The docuseries and concert film were first announced on US news show Good Morning America, which is where Swift announced her Eras Tour in November 2022.

Swift’s tour smashed records and the singer made history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

More recently, the 14-time Grammy winner broke a string of UK chart records following the release of The Life Of A Showgirl, which debuted at number one in October.

The record is Swift’s third album to top the chart in 2025, following Lover (Live From Paris) in February and The Tortured Poets Department, when it returned to number one in April.

It is also the first studio album Swift has released since she announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce in August and revealed in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.