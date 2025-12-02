Star to walk the plank in trial on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty will reach new heights as she takes on Tuesday night’s Bushtucker trial, Walk The Plank, on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

In a preview for the show, the 34-year-old is seen walking a high-altitude plank suspended in the air to earn stars for the camp.

McGarty wears a pirate costume as she navigates the floating obstacle course, and must maintain her balance as she reaches for stars which are suspended in the air around her.

In the sneak peek, the actress can be seen evading cannon balls that are blocking her path, before bending down to reach a star which is hanging beneath the plank she is standing on.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly joke as they watch her slowly pull the item towards her, with Donnelly saying: “Yoga coming in handy.”

McGarty replies: “I don’t do yoga!”

Irish presenter Vogue Williams said she was ‘sad to leave’ after being the third celebrity voted out of the ITV reality show (Ian West/PA Wire)

Monday night’s episode saw the third contestant voted out of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Irish presenter Vogue Williams said she was “sad to leave” as she exited the camp.

Williams’ departure comes after comedian Eddie Kadi was voted out on Sunday and sports broadcaster Alex Scott was voted off on Friday night.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.