Sombr and Alessi Rose among those named as BBC Sound of 2026 longlist revealed

British singer-songwriter Alessi Rose and US singer Sombr are among those who have been named on the Sound of 2026 longlist, as BBC Radio 1 has unveiled its annual list of artists tipped for success next year.

BBC Radio 1’s annual list has been released for the 23rd year running, showcasing the “exciting” artists to watch out for in 2026.

The list is made up of 10 different artists, and was chosen by more than 170 industry experts and artists, including Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean and Sam Smith.

Rose, who performed at Trnsmt festival in Glasgow, and Reading and Leeds festivals earlier this year, is among those named in the longlist.

Alessi Rose who performed at Trnsmt festival in Glasgow earlier this year, is on the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2026 longlist (Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

American artist Sombr, known as Shane Michael Boose, has also been granted a place on the list.

The 20-year-old appeared on The Graham Norton Show two weeks ago, and performed his single 12 To 12 in the studio.

He also won MTV’s Video Music Award for Best Alternative Video for his single Back To Friends earlier this year.

US artist Sombr has been named on the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2026 longlist (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

Other artists showcased on the longlist include alternative pop artist Chloe Qisha, 26, and Australian indie pop duo Royel Otis.

South-east London artist Skye Newman is also among those who have been named.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter earned a place in the top five of the UK singles charts for the first time in June this year, for her second single Family Matters.

R&B singer kwn, who was shortlisted for best new international act at the Bet Awards this year, was also named on BBC Radio 1’s list.

Other artists who have been named include US indie rock band Geese, Irish rock band Florence Road, British rapper Jim Legxacy and British singer-songwriter Sasha Keable.

Sasha Keable on the red carpet at the 2025 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

BBC Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders said: “Radio 1’s Sound Of list showcases 10 of the most exciting names to watch out for over the next 12 months.

“In a time when artists feel like they are disposable to the algorithm, a list like Sound of continues to champion the stars of the future and put its weight behind them.”

Fellow DJ Sian Eleri said: “The list is always a compass for what’s next, and 2026 is heading somewhere special.”

“The future has arrived,” she added.

The countdown of the Top 5 will kick off across Radio 1 on January 5, 2026, with the winner to be revealed on January 9.

Previous Sound of artists include Stormzy, Adele, Lady Gaga, Raye, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi.

Last year, American singer Chappell Roan was named winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2025.