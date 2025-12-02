Fourth contestant voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Model Kelly Brook has become the fourth celebrity to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Brook said: “It was the most incredible experience of my life, I’ve enjoyed every second of it.

“It’s been amazing. Honestly, what a fabulous group of people.”

After watching her jungle highlights, asked how it felt watching them back, she said: “It’s a dream. Every morning I’d wake up and it’s so beautiful, I never expected it to be so beautiful in there.

Kelly Brook said being on the show had been ‘the most incredible experience of my life’ (Ian West/PA)

“And it’s just, it was just so much laughter, so much joy every day. And we all just threw ourselves into everything and just wanted the full jungle experience.”

She said that “it would have been lovely to stay to the final”, adding that “there’s incredible people in there that, you know, I think wanted it maybe more than I did”.

Asked who she wanted to win, Brook said she would be “so happy” if Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp won the show.

It comes after Irish presenter Vogue Williams said she was “sad to leave” as she exited the camp on Monday.

Comedian Eddie Kadi was voted out on Sunday and sports broadcaster Alex Scott was voted off on Friday night.

Earlier in the show on Tuesday, campmates were squabbling over washing up.

Williams, comedian Ruby Wax and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson all began the day doing a morning workout, before tucking into their rice breakfast.

Social media personality Angryginge, who has been assigned washing-up duties, angrily urged them to use the tins.

Brook replied “too late”, before Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, told The Bush Telegraph: “I’m not having it any more. I’m taking a stand.”

At the morning community meeting, he told the group: “I think I have been very polite when I have asked (people) not to use mugs and I think my reasoning is more than fair. What I will say is, if I see one more person eating out of a cup, I will refuse to wash up. Thank you.”

Rapper Aitch then suggested a compromise, that if the celebrities wanted to use their cups, they could be used twice instead of just once, with rice in a cup and beans in a cup, with tin trays for dinner.

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty took on the Walk The Plank bushtucker trial on Tuesday’s show (Danny Lawson/PA)

The celebrities voted for Aitch’s suggestion, and it was decided they would do that going forward, with Burtwistle adding: “I’m happy with that.”

Meanwhile, EastEnders actress Shona McGarty took on the Walk The Plank bushtucker trial.

She wore a pirate costume as she navigated a floating obstacle course, where she had to maintain her balance to reach for stars suspended in the air around her.

McGarty had nine minutes to collect nine stars, and ended up winning eight for camp.

Elsewhere, all of the celebrity campmates gained access to the Jungle Arms, having been required to memorise details on their Jungle ID. Inside, they were treated to fish and chips, and were allowed to use the jungle karaoke box.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.