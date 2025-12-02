Chris Kamara saw life ‘flash before my eyes’ amid struggle with speech condition

Former footballer and TV presenter Chris Kamara has said he saw his life “flash before my eyes” as he struggled with his mental health after being diagnosed with a speech condition.

The 67-year-old, who is best known for his appearances on Sky Sports News’s Soccer Saturday, revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with apraxia of speech, a rare neurological disorder which slows down his speech and thought processes.

The former Leeds United star returned to live football reporting on Boxing Day last year, and is now preparing to tour with his best friend, broadcaster Ben Shephard, with their live show, Ben And Kammy’s Unbelievable Tour, which will take place next year.

Ben Shephard is hosting a live show with Kamara next year (Ben Whitley/PA)

He said: “I saw my life flash before my eyes, and I got a second opportunity, so it’s the best thing in the world to go around with one of my best mates and do it all.”

The live show will see the pair discuss their careers, sharing backstage secrets and the mishaps that have taken place.

Tipping Point presenter Shephard added: “I’ll never be able to express how much Kammy means to me. His biggest opponent has been his condition — and his biggest victory is standing on a stage and sharing his story. Being beside him is a privilege.”

Kamara has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and his career following the diagnosis, having left Soccer Saturday in 2022 after 24 years with Sky Sports, where he worked alongside host Jeff Stelling, and later explored his condition in a documentary for ITV called Lost For Words.

With Shephard, he presented Sky Sports’ Goals On Sunday and ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK, while the pair also presented the Proper Football podcast together.

The pair’s tour will stop in Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, London, and Manchester, beginning on February 5 and ending on June 14.

Tickets will go on a pre-sale on December 4 at 10am, before going on general sale on December 5 at 10am.