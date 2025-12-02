Campmates squabble over washing up on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates have been squabbling over washing up on the ITV reality show.

TV presenter Vogue Williams, comedian Ruby Wax and Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson all began the day doing a morning workout, before tucking into their rice breakfast.

As social media personality Angryginge, who has been assigned washing up duties, awoke to see his fellow celebrities much to his dismay, he angrily urged them to use the tins.

Model Kelly Brook replied “too late”, before Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, told The Bush Telegraph: “I’m not having it any more. I’m taking a stand.”

At the morning community meeting, he told the group: “I think I have been very polite when I have asked (people) not to use mugs and I think my reasoning is more than fair. What I will say is, if I see one more person eating out of a cup, I will refuse to wash up. Thank you.”

Rapper Aitch then suggested a compromise that if the celebrities wanted to use their cups, they could be used twice instead of just once, with rice in a cup and beans in a cup, with tin trays for dinner.

The celebrities voted for Aitch’s suggestion, and it was decided they would do that going forward, with Burtwistle adding: “I’m happy with that.”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly then revealed Williams was the third celebrity to leave the jungle, and she was seen saying her goodbyes to her fellow celebrity campmates.

Vogue Williams said her goodbyes (Lucy North/PA)

Elsewhere, EastEnders actress Shona McGarty took on the Walk The Plank bushtucker trial.

She wore a pirate costume as she navigated a floating obstacle course, where she had to maintain her balance to reach for stars suspended in the air around her.

McGarty had nine minutes to collect nine stars, and ended up winning eight for camp.

Elsewhere, all of the celebrity campmates gained access to the Jungle Arms, having been required to memorise details on their Jungle ID. Inside, they were treated to fish and chips, and were allowed to use the jungle karaoke box.

Williams’ departure comes after comedian Eddie Kadi was voted out on Sunday and sports broadcaster Alex Scott was voted off on Friday night.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.