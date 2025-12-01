Staff evacuated after fire at BBC Scotland building

BBC Scotland’s headquarters in Glasgow has been evacuated after a fire broke out in the building.

The broadcaster reported that staff left the building in Pacific Quay after the alarm sounded at about 6.30am on Monday, with the fire understood to be in a plant room at roof level.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were attending an incident at the building.

A spokeswoman said that smoke had been reported at 6.23am.

She said: “There’s three appliances and a high reach appliance in attendance.”

Footage posted online by the broadcaster appeared to show flames and smoke emerging from the upper part of the building.

A spokesperson for BBC Scotland said: “We’re grateful to the emergency services for their rapid deployment on site.

“We’re working hard to ensure the safety of all of our colleagues and will restore our regular services on-air as soon as we can.”

BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast show was taken off air, with a Radio 5 Live broadcast taking its place.