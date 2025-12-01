Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep is most streamed 21st century Christmas song

Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep has been named the most streamed 21st century British Christmas song.

The 40-year-old’s track peaked at number three on the UK singles chart following its release in 2013, but has now beaten the likes of Coldplay and Lily Allen in the Official Charts Company’s round-up of the most popular modern festive tracks, with more than 190 million streams in the UK.

Coldplay’s Christmas Lights came second in the list, followed by Allen’s cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, which was used in the 2013 John Lewis Christmas advert, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John’s Merry Christmas came fourth, while Alexandra Burke’s cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah placed fifth.

Burke’s Hallelujah was named the biggest Christmas song when both sales and streaming were taken into account (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Burke’s Hallelujah, which was her X Factor winners single in 2008, was named the biggest 21st century Christmas song overall when both streams and sales are combined.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of Official Charts, said: “The canon of Christmas classics is full to bursting with songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

“So it is great to see modern classics joining the festive hall of fame – with Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep the runaway leader as the biggest new British Christmas cracker of them all. Congratulations Leona.”

The rest of the top 10 was made up of The Darkness’s Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End) (six), Sam Smith’s version of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (seven), Jess Glynne’s This Christmas (eight), George Ezra’s Come On Home For Christmas (nine), and Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me (10).

It comes after the Official Charts Company revealed this year’s contenders for the UK Christmas number one single last week, with contenders including US pop star Taylor Swift, Loose Women panellist Denise Welch and Tom Fletcher’s One Of Us, which was written for Paddington The Musical.

Lewis herself took Christmas number one in 2006 with her X Factor winners single A Moment Like This.