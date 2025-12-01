Jack Osbourne emotional on I’m A Celebrity after message from family in letter

Reality TV star Jack Osbourne teared up as he was told he is making his mother “proud” as he finally received his letter from home in I’m A Celebrity.

Osbourne, 40, was read the letter from his wife Aree, after model Kelly Brook, rapper Aitch and social media star Ginge, also known as Morgan Burtwistle, won the prize in the day’s challenge.

During the challenge, the three celebrities had to transfer out-of-date milk from some udders to a carton of milk, which was full of holes, using buckets.

The celebrities won their fellow campmates milk bottle sweets and a surprise addition of Osbourne’s letter from home, after he was the only celebrity not to get their letter.

He hugged the trio before having his letter read to him by Brook.

His wife wrote: “You are so in your element out there.”

She went on to praise Osbourne for “keeping the fires ablaze, cooking five star meals, and being an amazing camp protector and often leader”.

The letter also updated the TV star on his mother, Sharon, and his sister Kelly, and said: “The girls are doing amazing. Your mum is so proud of you and Kelly doesn’t miss an episode.”

The letter added: “You should know the kids and I refer to you as Jackquaman already!”

Osbourne, whose father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died earlier this year, grew increasingly emotional and shed a tear during the exchange.

The trio of Brook, Aitch and Ginge tucked into half of the milk bottles they won during the day’s challenge, before heading back to camp with what was left.

The episode also saw tensions rise between the celebrities as Ginge complained about the amount of washing up, due to campmates eating rice in mugs instead of containers.

He argued that the group were “doubling the washing up”, his assigned camp chore, during the episode.

In the Bushtucker trial, Misfortune Tellers, comedian Ruby Wax faced off with snakes, lizards, eels, green ants and spiders, winning the camp five stars.

The 72-year-old was disappointed with her result, and apologised as she returned to camp, saying: “I’m really sorry.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.