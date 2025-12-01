First look at Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover shows explosive crash

A first look at the upcoming crossover between two ITV soaps has revealed that a multi-vehicle collision on a country road will be at the centre of the drama.

The teaser trailer has been released by the broadcaster ahead of a special crossover episode between Coronation Street and Emmerdale, called Corriedale, which is set to air next year.

In the trailer, voices of characters from both soaps can be heard calling for help in the darkness as emergency services arrive at the scene of a car crash on a country road near the village of Hotten.

The Corriedale special will be an hour-long episode and feature characters from both soaps (ITV/PA)

Featured in the sneak peek are the voices of Jack P Shepherd and Kate Ford, who play David Platt and Tracy Barlow in Coronation Street.

Also heard are the voices of Jonny McPherson and Danny Miller, who star as Liam Cavanagh and Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale.

Vehicles can be seen on fire, flipped in the middle of the country road, and the characters can be heard calling for help as the preview shows the aftermath of a crash.

The dramatic scene is followed by a first look at the Corriedale logo.

The hour-long special episode is due to air in early January 2026.

Its release will also mark the launch of ITV’s new “soap power hour” scheduling pattern for the two shows.