Fashion Awards 2025: Ellie Goulding makes a statement while Kylie Minogue and Sienna Miller strip it back

Stars sported silk, mesh and monochrome at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London.

Ellie Goulding, 38, appeared to announce she was pregnant in an all-black ensemble that put her bump front and centre.

Ellie Goulding sparks speculation (Ian West/PA)

The Love Me Like You Do singer wore a cropped top paired with oversized, pleated capri pants and a sweeping trench worn loose over the shoulders.

Paired with sharp black stilettos and a chunky cross pendant, it was arguably a relaxed yet refreshing approach to maternity wear. Goulding has one son Arthur, four, from her previous marriage to art dealer Caspar Jopling.

Ellie Goulding wore all black (Ian West/PA)

Kylie Minogue channelled boho-chic in a white asymmetric-hem camisole top and skirt by Loewe and strappy heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Kylie Minogue wore Loewe (Lucy North/PA)

The 57-year-old Australian singer debuted curtain bangs and soft beach waves to complete her look.

Sienna Miller, 43, followed suit in a sheer white mesh Givenchy gown.

Sienna Miller wore Givenchy (Lucy North/PA)

The actress finished the look with blush feathered shoes and large dangling earrings and pared back make-up by Charlotte Tilbury, who she also walked the carpet with.

(left to right) Sienna Miller, Charlotte Tilbury and Bella Tilbury (Lucy North/PA)

Lily Allen, 40, appeared in a vintage buttery silk gown with ruched sleeves and silk coral shoes.

Lily Allen wore a vintage silk gown (Ian West/PA)

The West End Girl singer had a sweeping bustle train and a lace panelling on the chest and back.

First staged in 1989 and known as the British Fashion Awards until its 2016 rebrand, the Fashion Awards has continued to evolve in both title and tone.

This year’s carpet opted for an unexpected shade of blue, prompting speculation ranging from a wink to David Lynch’s Blue Velvet to the more practical matter of disguising London grime – though no-one, it seems, can quite explain the switch from red.

The move mirrors the Met Gala’s own flirtation with a blue floral runway earlier this year, suggesting a chromatic trend may be brewing.

Hosted at the Royal Albert Hall once again, the 2025 event is fronted by Bafta and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, whose eccentric style has landed him on countless best-dressed round-ups and makes him a perfect choice.

British Fashion Council chief executive Laura Weir praised Domingo’s “standout year in film, television and theatre”, calling him “a fashion icon whose red-carpet style has set a fresh agenda for men’s fashion”.

Colman Domingo wore Burberry (Ian West/PA)

Domingo, 56, dialled things back compared to his past looks, wearing a double-breasted navy Burberry suit – a heritage British brand nodding to the UK-based awards – with a pearl-drop broach, a silk black tie and black croc boots.

Amanda Holden, 54, was joined by her daughter Alexa Hughes, 19, both sporting structured silk for the occasion. Hughes wore a deep green column dress with a scattered bejewelled mesh skirt.

Amanda Holden (left) and her daughter Alexa Louise Florence Hughes (Ian West/PA)

Holden wore risque in a strapless silk gown by Italian designer Celia Kritharioti, with an opened-thong corset and kick pleat.

Amanda Holden wore a risque silk dress (Ian West/PA)

The ITV radio and TV presenter paired the gown with black patent Christian Louboutin heels.

Louise Rednapp, 51, like many on the carpet also opted for mesh, wearing a sheer, high-necked black gown by Alaïa. Rednapp accessorised sculptural gold bangles and a sleek side part.

Louise Redknapp wore black mesh (Lucy North/PA)

Singer Raye wore a long sleeve, pearly white off-the-shoulder gown with a silk skirt and a diamante encrusted bodice by Ferrari Style – a fashion initiative started by the Italian car manufacturer.

Raye was styled by Rocco Iannone, the creative director of Ferrari (Ian West/PA)

The 28-year-old opted for an old Hollywood-inspired bob with a side part.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, 40, followed suit in an ivory silk dress by Vivienne Westwood, with accents of scarlet red and an oatmeal and purple plaid cape.

Laura Whitmore wore British designer Vivienne Westwood (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison, 38, wore a Rami Al Ali sculptural ivory gown from the Syrian designer’s fall/winter 2026 couture collection.

Vicky Pattison wore Syrian designer Rami Al Ali (Lucy North/PA)

Billie Piper also opted for pale silk monochrome, wearing a vintage Dolce & Gabbana silver dress from the Italian designer’s fall/winter 1998 collection.

The English actress, 43, paired the gown with a pearl-cross choker and a sweeping side fringe – a hair trend that has dominated the carpet.