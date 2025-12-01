BBC Scotland programming back on air as fire at Pacific Quay extinguished

BBC Scotland’s regular programming has resumed after a fire broke out at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Glasgow on Monday morning.

Staff left the building in Pacific Quay after the alarm sounded just before 6.30am.

BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast show was taken off air after the fire broke out, with a Radio 5 Live broadcast taking its place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been extinguished by 9am.

Fire crews had left the scene by 10am and staff were returning to work in the building.

Footage posted online by the broadcaster from earlier in the morning showed flames and smoke emerging from one of the upper floors.

A spokesperson for BBC Scotland said: “BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay centre was evacuated this morning after a fire in a plant room area.

“The blaze was contained, and we’re grateful to the emergency services for their swift response.

“All our colleagues are safe and well, and our services are now back on-air.

“Thanks to our listeners and viewers for their patience while we restored their programmes.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at around 7am on Monday to reports of a fire at a building at Glasgow’s Pacific Quay.

“Operations control mobilised a number of appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire involving an air conditioning unit.

“Three appliances remain on scene with crews working to make the area safe.

“There are no casualties.”