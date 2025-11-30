Second contestant voted out of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Comedian Eddie Kadi has been the second celebrity to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The 42-year skydived into the jungle and, despite lasting 16 days, said it felt like he had been there “for a year”.

Kadi said: “I’m happy and sad at the same time. What a great time. I’ve had such an incredible time.

Eddie Kadi (Ben Whitley/PA)

“I’ve made amazing friends.

“I faced some fears, and to be fair, it still feels very surreal to be on such an iconic show.

“But most of the time you forgot it was a show.

“Coming from Congo, we have a massive rainforest, which I’ve never visited, I feel like I’ve had a taste of how my great grandparents and my grandparents will have grown up and now explains why they were so humble, where they would they just handled a bare minimum.

“I’m telling you, it’s so crazy, because even when you’ve got no food, like you’re hungry, it goes to show that we are enough as a people, as human beings.

“We are we are enough.”

Eddie also said he hoped reality TV star Jack Osbourne will be crowned the King of the jungle and win the series.

His departure comes after sports broadcaster Alex Scott was voted off on Friday night.

Shona McGarty attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sunday night’s episode also saw some celebrities win letters from home, bringing tears to the campsite, as well as a brand new leadership after EastEnders actress Shona McGarty stepped down as camp leader after she revealed that contraband, in the form of butter, was found in the food trunk.

As punishment, she had to decide to either step down as camp leader or lose two stars won in the day’s trial, picking the former to spare the celebrities.

McGarty said: “I’m not responsible for it, but I used it.

“I don’t know where it came from, but I saw it and my eyes lit up and I used it.”

The campmates speculated it could have been Alex, prior to being voted out, as she had been caught bringing in salt into the camp.

As McGarty stepped down from her publicly voted leadership position, the celebrities took on a vote to appoint a new camp leader with comedian Ruby Wax winning by a landslide.

Wax told her campmates: “Things are about to change.

“No more Mrs Nice Guy!”

Ruby Wax attending the UK premiere of What’s Love Got to Do with It? at the Odeon Luxe in London (Ian West/PA)

She went on to demand that McGarty would be her footstool, rapper Aitch would be her entertainer and social media star Ginge, also known as Morgan Burtwistle, would be her dancer.

Osbourne said: “Ruby as leader, pure insanity.

“The craziest dictatorship I think the world will ever know.”

Later around the camp fire, Aitch, Ginge and Osbourne plotted a rebellion against Wax.

Ginge said: “We are making a stand versus them.”

Aitch agreed: “I’ve got a lot of things on my chest that need to come off.”

Aitch during the GB Paralympics homecoming event at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Osbourne said: “Viva la revolution!”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.