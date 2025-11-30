I’m A Celebrity’s Shona McGarty steps down as camp leader after contraband found

I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty has stepped down as camp leader after contraband was found.

The EastEnders actress revealed to her campmates during Sunday night’s episode that contraband, in the form of butter, had been found in the food trunk.

As punishment, she had to decide to either step down as camp leader or lose two stars won in the day’s trial, picking the former to spare the celebrities.

Shona McGarty attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)

McGarty said: “I’m not responsible for it, but I used it.

“I don’t know where it came from, but I saw it and my eyes lit up and I used it.”

The campmates speculated it could have been sports broadcaster Alex Scott, who was voted out of the jungle on Friday, after she was caught bringing in salt into the camp.

As McGarty stepped down from her publicly voted leadership position, the celebrities took on a vote to appoint a new camp leader with comedian Ruby Wax winning by a landslide.

Wax told her campmates: “Things are about to change.

“No more Mrs Nice Guy!”

Ruby Wax attending the UK premiere of What’s Love Got to Do with It? at the Odeon Luxe in London (Ian West/PA)

She went on to demand that McGarty would be her footstool, rapper Aitch would be her entertainer and social media star Ginge, also known as Morgan Burtwistle, would be her dancer.

Reality TV star Jack Osbourne said: “Ruby as leader, pure insanity.

“The craziest dictatorship I think the world will ever know.”

Later around the camp fire, Aitch, Ginge and Osbourne plotted a rebellion against Wax.

Ginge said: “We are making a stand versus them.”

Aitch agreed: “I’ve got a lot of things on my chest that need to come off.”

Aitch during the GB Paralympics homecoming event at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Osbourne said: “Viva la revolution!”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.