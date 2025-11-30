Doctor Who star Alex Kingston says Strictly has been a ‘journey of a lifetime’

Doctor Who star Alex Kingston has said it has been a “journey of a lifetime” to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Kingston and professional dancer Johannes Radebe were eliminated from the BBC dancing competition series on Sunday night after losing the dance battle to actress Balvinder Sopal and professional dancer Julian Caillon.

The actress shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram page following the results show, describing her time on the series as a “dream come true”.

“I’m so proud of everything Johannes and I have accomplished, and so grateful to my body for getting me this far.

“It was always my dream to get to dance with Jo Jo and dance we did!”

Kingston recently told the Independent that she had to have a hysterectomy and radiation therapy, with her treatment only finishing towards the end of last year, after being diagnosed with womb cancer.

She went on to praise her dance partner, Radebe, and said: “Every day I have been blown away by your kindness, your elegance, and your ability to bring calm to every storm.

“You light up every room you walk into, my darling man!

“I cannot thank you enough for helping me find my steel balls and ‘exquisite’ legs!

“May your bag always be filled with mints, and your heart filled with joy and happiness. Love you so much.”

The actress also thanked the cast and professionals at Elstree studios and everyone who supported the pair on the show adding that it was such a “privilege” to do it at her age and that she felt “so lucky”.

BBC handout photo of Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

She said: “If I’ve learned anything from this it’s that it’s never too late to try, and fall in love with something new.

“Whether taking a local dance class or picking up a new hobby, keep exploring and living life to the full.”

The remaining five couples will return to the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday for the musicals week quarter-final which will also see them take on another brand new dance challenge, with further details to come.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.50pm on Saturday followed by the results show on Sunday at 7.45pm.