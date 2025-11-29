I’m A Celebrity’s Aitch says sister Gracie loved Ellie Goldstein on Strictly

I’m A Celebrity contestant Aitch has said his sister Gracie, who has Down’s syndrome, loved watching model Ellie Goldstein on Strictly Come Dancing.

The rapper frequently speaks about his sister and has used his platform to raise awareness of the condition.

During Thursday’s episode, he told his campmates that Gracie would see Goldstein, who was the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to perform on the BBC dancing competition series, and would tell him that she was “like one of God’s special children like me”.

Aitch during the GB Paralympics homecoming event at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham.(Jacob King/PA)

Speaking about advice he would give to people, he said: “It’s not even about how to handle it, it’s about how you view it. They’re the best people in the world.

“Obviously everyone would say this about their siblings – but forget that she’s my sister, she is the sickest person I’ve ever met.

“I’ve heard different stories over the years of how kids with Down’s syndrome get treated and that and it just makes me feel sick.”

When asked if he would do a documentary about the subject, Aitch revealed he filmed a Kilimanjaro documentary, scaling the full mountain in seven days.

When asked how it was, he replied: “Absolutely freezing.”

Aitch arrives for the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Saturday night’s episode also saw EastEnders star Shona McCarty voted by the public as the new camp leader – who chose Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley as her deputy.

The pair replaced Aitch and his deputy, social media star Ginge, also known as Morgan Burtwistle.

They delegated chores to their fellow campmates with Ginge tasked with two chores as the camp had uneven numbers after sports broadcaster Alex Scott was voted off during Friday night’s episode.

The pair decided reality TV star Jack Osbourne and model Kelly Brook would be on wood duty, while Martin Kemp and Ginge were on dunny duty.

Comedians Ruby Wax and Eddie Kadi were picked as the new camp chefs with Ginge and Aitch on washing up and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson and Irish presenter Vogue Williams on water duty.

Vogue Williams arriving for the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile Vogue volunteered for the day’s Bushtucker trial, Wrecking Balls of Rage, where she had to make her way across an obstacle course and collect stars from the slime buckets before making her way back to deposit them in the collection slot without falling into the water.

The task started with Vogue being spun on the spinner before being knocked off on the first attempt by a brown blow-up ball.

On her second attempt, she made it across and retrieved a star, however, as the trial continued the spinner got faster.

Despite this, her spirits remained high as she said: “I’m having a great time.”

She later got coated in slime, however still managed to make her way through the trial, securing 11 out of 11 stars.

She said: “I loved that. That was the most amount of fun I’ve ever had in my adult life, it was so much crack.”

Returning back to camp to tell the celebrities the good news, Kelly said: “Vogue Williams is superwoman.”

Ruby added: “She’s just a muscle with a couple of nostrils.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player, followed by I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked.