Tom Fletcher song for Paddington The Musical tipped for Christmas number one

A song written by McFly singer Tom Fletcher for Paddington The Musical has been tipped to be this year’s Christmas number one.

A new version of One Of Us, sung by Fletcher, was released as a single on Friday, and is among the bookmakers’ favourites for Christmas number one.

The Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot said: “A Christmas number one race isn’t complete without the arrival on the starting blocks of a bona fide legend.

The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Paddington Bear (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)

“The vision of Paddington taking on this year’s diverse gaggle of new festive chart contenders, alongside seasonal classics from The Pogues, Mariah (Carey) and Wham!, will be something to savour.”

The single is accompanied by a music video featuring Michael Bond’s well-known bear in Paddington Station with the singer.

In the West End musical, the song is sung by Mrs Brown, who is played by Amy Ellen Richardson, with the production currently previewing at the Savoy Theatre.

Other favourites for the Christmas number one title include Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran and Sabrina Carpenter.

Children’s characters who have previously reached the festive summit of the UK singles chart include Mr Blobby, who topped the table in 1993, and Bob The Builder, who reached the peak in 2000 with Can We Fix It?.

A full album of music from Paddington The Musical, written by Fletcher, is to be released by Decca in March 2026, with a vinyl record of the album being released in May.

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales shook hands with Paddington Bear after the Royal Variety Performance on Wednesday night, and also met the McFly star.

William told Fletcher he thought the performance of the new musical was “fantastic”, before pointing to the marmalade sandwich in the bear’s paw, and saying: “Your sandwich looks very nice.”

Paddington has had a connection with the royal family since he appeared in a sketch with the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark her platinum jubilee in 2022, which saw her reveal she kept marmalade sandwiches in her handbag.

The character is also currently embroiled in a legal spat between Spitting Image producers Avalon and its owners StudioCanal, who want a “frightening” puppet that they say resembles Paddington to be destroyed or delivered to them.

Paddington, first published in 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976 voiced by the late Sir Michael Hordern.

More recently there were movies released in 2014, 2017 and 2024 – which all performed well at the box office.