The Gruffalo and friends to feature in new BBC Christmas idents

The Gruffalo and friends will feature in three brand new BBC idents this Christmas.

The advertising idents have been created for BBC One starring a range of much-loved characters from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s picture books with one ident featuring familiar faces from The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and Stick Man.

A second ident will feature Zog, Pearl and Gadabout from Zog And The Flying Doctors and Witch from Room On The Broom while the third will star The Scarecrow’s Wedding’s Harry O’Hay and Betty O’Barley as they receive a visit from Santa.

Zog, Pearl and Gadabout from Zog And The Flying Doctors in a new BBC Christmas 2025 ident (BBC/Magic Light Pictures/PA)

Created by Magic Light Pictures, with animation by Triggerfish Animation studios, the idents will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer following Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday November 30 and will appear throughout the Christmas period.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s chief content officer, said: “Magic Light have done the BBC proud and created three unforgettable idents that beautifully capture the festive spirit.

“Featuring a selection of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s most popular characters, I hope they will spread some extra joy and togetherness into homes across the UK.”

The Scarecrows’ Wedding will also be this year’s animated Christmas special about two devoted scarecrows, Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, who are planning a wedding to remember until a scarecrow named Reginald Rakes swoops in to cause chaos.

The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child Christmas Ident (BBC/Magic Light Pictures/PA)

The half-hour animated special features a star studded cast which includes Gavin and Stacey’s Rob Brydon as Reginald Rake, Irish actress Jessie Buckley as Betty O’Barley and About Time actor Domhnall Gleeson as Harry O’Hay with Slow Horses’ Sophie Okonedo as the Narrator.

Directed by Samantha Cutler and Jeroen Jaspaert, The Scarecrows’ Wedding was adapted by Steven Bloomer from the book by Donaldson and Scheffler, and produced by Barney Goodland and Michael Rose of Magic Light Pictures.

Martin Pope, joint chief executive at Magic Light Pictures said: “It’s a real joy to see our much-loved characters returning to the BBC this Christmas.

“These new idents capture the heart of what makes the stories so special: imagination, warmth and wonder; and they also celebrate BBC iPlayer as the home of Gruffalo and Friends, where families can enjoy the entire wonderful collection of specials together.”

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will air all 13 animated film adaptations based on Donaldson and Scheffler’s books throughout the festive period including: The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Room On The Broom, Stick Man, The Highway Rat, Zog, The Snail And The Whale, Zog And The Flying Doctors, Superworm, The Smeds And The Smoos, Tabby McTat, Tiddler, and this year’s The Scarecrows’ Wedding.