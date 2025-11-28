Taylor Swift and Denise Welch among acts competing for Christmas number one

Taylor Swift, Denise Welch and Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among those battling it out for this year’s Christmas number one.

US pop superstar Swift, 35, who released her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, in October, could secure the top spot with her chart-topping hit The Fate Of Ophelia.

The Official Charts Company said her songs Opalite and Elizabeth Taylor, which have yet to reach the summit, could also be contenders in the chart race.

Swift, who has had five number one singles in the UK chart, could come up against Loose Women panellist Welch, 67, who is the mother of her rumoured former flame, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Healy and Swift never confirmed a romantic relationship, but it is speculated that some of Swift’s songs on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department were written about the indie singer.

Welch’s new Christmas single, Slayyy Bells, described as “the hyperpop Christmas banger of 2025”, includes lyrics such as “we’re serving looks, not turkey” and “it’s time to put the slay in sleighbells”.

Theatre star Erivo, 38, and US pop star Grande, 32, could be in the running for the number one spot with For Good from their latest film, a sequel to 2024’s Wicked.

It follows the release of Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack, which also includes the songs No Good Deed and No Place Like Home.

Elsewhere, a song written by McFly singer Tom Fletcher for Paddington The Musical is among the bookmakers’ favourites for the festive top spot.

The Prince and Princess of Wales pose for a photo with the Paddington Bear from the London stage musical (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)

The single, a new version of One Of Us which was released as a single on Friday, is accompanied by a music video featuring Michael Bond’s well-known bear in Paddington Station with the singer.

Children’s characters who have previously reached the festive summit of the UK singles chart include Mr Blobby, who topped the table in 1993, and Bob The Builder, who reached the peak in 2000 with Can We Fix It?.

A selection of new releases could climb the charts this December as well, including Where Is My Husband! by Raye, which has yet to break the top two, and Where Love Lives, by Labrinth, which is this year’s soundtrack to the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Other favourites for the Christmas number one title include Kylie Minogue’s new pop single Xmas, which she has released in partnership with Amazon Music; (Christmas) Time by Sophie Ellis-Bextor; First Christmas by Pixie Lott; The Christmas Song by Olivia Dean; All The Pretty Lights by The Divine Comedy; and It’s Christmas Time by Picture This.

In previous years, singles raising money for charity have managed to earn the Christmas number one.

Among this year’s charity singles are Lullaby by Together For Palestine and Home Care’s Got Talent version of Robbie Williams’ hit Angels.

Wham! claimed last year’s coveted title with Last Christmas, which failed to reach the top spot following its initial release in 1984 but has since had 10 non-consecutive weeks at number one.

Raye’s single Where Is My Husband? is in the running for Christmas number one (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Last Christmas, All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey; Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl; and Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens are among the festive classics that could make a surprise rise to the top this year.

Martin Talbot, chief executive at Official Charts Company, said: “It’s that time of year again – Christmas is coming and the release schedules are fattening up with every day.

“So it’s time to watch the contenders gather on the starting line for one of the year’s biggest chart races.

“This year, there is a wide variety of contenders – including children’s favourites, charity fundraisers, daytime TV icons and Aussie pop queens, among many more.

“Within three weeks, we’ll know the winner. Until then… On your marks, get set, go!”

The official Christmas number one race 2025 kicks off on Friday December 12 with sales and streams counting up until midnight 11.59pm on Thursday December 18.

The 2025 Christmas number one single will be announced on Friday December 19 live on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart at 4pm.