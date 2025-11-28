Miriam Margolyes says she was told off for running around naked at health farm

Actress Miriam Margolyes has said she was once told off for running out of a sauna naked and rubbing herself with snow while at a health farm.

The Oxford-born Harry Potter star is known for telling shocking anecdotes, some of which are included in her new memoir, The Little Book Of Miriam.

Speaking about her book on The Graham Norton Show, the 84-year-old said: “It (the title) wasn’t my choice.

Glenn Close, Alexander Skarsgard, Miriam Margolyes and Nicola Coughlan (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

“I wanted to call it all sorts of other things, but my publishers are respectable people, and they decided on that one.”

Recalling an anecdote involving snow and a sauna, she said: “I once went to a health farm and had a sauna.

“Because it was snowing, I ran out of the sauna stark naked and started rolling around and rubbing the snow all over me.

“I then noticed the director of the establishment with a party of visitors.

“I was taken to his office and told never to do it again!”

Margolyes previously told the BBC One chat show that she “streaked down the middle of the plane” to “cheer people up” while filming Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story (1987).

Also on Norton’s sofa this week was US actress Glenn Close, who joked she does not want to win an Oscar as it would break her run of nominations.

The film star, 78, is tied with the late Peter O’Toole as the actor with the most nominations without a win, according to reports.

“I don’t want to break the run by actually winning. Sometimes I take a speech with me just in case, but it isn’t the same speech each time,” she said.

Glenn Close on The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

The actress, also known for 101 Dalmatians, reflected on what it was like to rewatch 1987 hit Fatal Attraction with US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who stars alongside her in TV series All’s Fair.

Close said: “I hadn’t seen it in a very long time, and all the memories flew back, but I didn’t know I showed my breasts so much. They were very visible.”

Margolyes and Close were joined on the sofa by Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, and singer-songwriter Jessie J, who performed her song Happy live in the studio.

Talking about her musical comeback, Jessie J said: “Life just happens. I started writing it (her new album) in 2019, then Covid hit and then lots of stuff happened, but it feels like the right time.”

The singer released her sixth studio album, Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time, on Friday, seven years after her last album, This Christmas Day.

Asked about her health, she said: “This year has been wild. I am good. I have just recovered from breast cancer, so I am just happy to be here. I love being back.”

It comes after the mother of one announced in June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and would be undergoing surgery for it.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday November 28 at 10.40pm.