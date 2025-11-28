First two celebrities announced for Strictly Come Dancing live tour

Drag performer La Voix and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey have been announced as the first two celebrities taking part in the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour.

They will be joined on the tour by judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, as well as Strictly – It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara, who returns to host.

Singer La Voix, 45, who came second on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2024, will be joined by dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, while Aikines-Aryeetey will be reunited with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

It was revealed during last weekend’s Blackpool special that La Voix would have to withdraw from the current series of the BBC One dancing competition following an injury.

La Voix will again partner with Aljaz Skorjanec for the live tour (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

The drag performer said: “I loved being part of Strictly and was devastated when my time on the show was cut short because of injury.

“But now I’m absolutely thrilled to have the chance to get back on an even bigger dancefloor with the sparkling 2026 Strictly live tour.

“I can’t wait to sashay my way around the country with my wonderful partner Aljaz by my side.”

Former Team GB sprinter Aikines-Aryeetey, 37, who was the sixth contestant eliminated from the show, said: “I’m switching the Gladiators arena for the Strictly live tour arenas and can’t wait to get back on the dance floor.

“It’s amazing to be reunited with Karen again and we can’t wait to show you what’s in store. Expect more fun, more laughs, and even more energy.”

Karen Hauer and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will reunite for the Strictly live tour (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

The audience decides who wins the coveted glitterball trophy at each show of the tour, which opens at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on January 23.

There are further dates in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow and Nottingham, finishing with five shows at London’s O2 Arena in mid-February.

The show includes a mixture of dance routines and live music and there will be a British Sign Language interpreter at each event.

Tickets for the Strictly live tour are available from strictlycomedancinglive.com.

Further casting announcements will be made soon.