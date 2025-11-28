EastEnders’ Sam Mitchell to be diagnosed with breast cancer

EastEnders character Sam Mitchell is to be diagnosed with breast cancer, the soap has said.

The character, played by Kim Medcalf, makes her Walford return next month amid the discovery of a lump in her breast.

Sam was last on-screen in January last year and on her return in December her “erratic behaviour” is noticed by her family who encourage her to go to the doctor to get the breast lump checked.

Sam Mitchell, played by Kim Medcalf, returns to EastEnders in December (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Results confirm she has breast cancer, EastEnders has said, but added that due to an early diagnosis having had it checked quickly, she makes a “full recovery” after the lump is removed via a lumpectomy, with scenes set to air in the new year.

It added that the storyline follows the character and those around her from when she considers seeking medical advice, to diagnosis and treatment, highlighting the “importance of speaking to medical professionals when changes occur in your breast”.

The popular BBC soap is working with research and support charity Breast Cancer Now to ensure the storyline is sensitively and accurately handled.

Ben Wadey, EastEnders executive producer, said: “It was imperative that we worked with Breast Cancer Now to ensure that Sam’s important breast cancer storyline was portrayed sensitively and accurately.

“Sam is initially hesitant to seek medical advice after she finds a lump in her breast, but with the support of family and friends Sam gets help quickly, and because her cancer is caught early, she’s able to successfully remove her breast lump via a lumpectomy in the new year.”

Kim Medcalf first took on the role in 2002 (Ian West/PA)

Sally Kum, associate director of nursing and health information at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Sam’s experience will resonate with thousands of EastEnders viewers.

“We’ve drawn on our insights and extensive expertise supporting people affected by breast cancer to help guide this storyline and ensure it’s portrayed authentically.

“We know that the earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chances of successful treatment and, ultimately, of lives being saved.

“As such, EastEnders is delivering a vital health message by raising awareness of the importance of breast checking, knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and getting any new or unusual breast changes checked by a GP.”

The soap character, who is the daughter of Peggy and sister to Phil and Grant Mitchell, first came to Albert Square in 1990 and was previously played by Danniella Westbrook.

Medcalf later took on the role from 2002 until 2005 and she reprised the role in 2022.