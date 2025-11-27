Strictly’s La Voix to play Miss Hannigan in UK and Ireland tour of Annie

Strictly Come Dancing star La Voix is to play Miss Hannigan in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie the musical.

It comes after the drag performer, real name Christopher Dennis, pulled out of the BBC One dancing competition following an injury.

The 45-year-old, who was a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2024 and a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent 2014, can be seen wearing a grey and red wig and a necklace full of keys in a poster for the musical.

The tour will open at New Wimbledon Theatre on May 23 next year with La Voix to star in productions in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Plymouth and Canterbury.

The casting for the role of Miss Hannigan from Cardiff onwards will be announced soon – and there will be further shows in cities and towns including Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Newcastle, Dublin, Bristol, Nottingham and Glasgow.

Annie, set in 1930s New York, follows a young girl living in Miss Hannigan’s orphanage whose luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas with famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks, played by Alex Bourne.

From December 12, La Voix will also be seen in Wycombe Swan’s Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime, also starring BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills.

The drag artist, who was paired with dancer Aljaz Skorjanec on this year’s series of Strictly, withdrew recently after an injury to their foot.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, La Voix said: “I’m absolutely devastated to be withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing. This isn’t the glittering exit I ever imagined, and it breaks my heart to feel like I’m letting people down.

“My spirit wanted to keep dancing but my foot has other ideas. Thank you for every cheer, every vote, and every sparkle of support – it’s meant the world to me. This isn’t the ending I imagined, but I’ll cherish this forever.”

Tickets for Annie are on sale now.