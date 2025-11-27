Simon Cowell reveals he has his blood ‘rinsed’ and ‘filtered’ to stay young

Britain’s Got Talent star Simon Cowell has revealed he has his blood “rinsed” and “filtered” in a process he claims has helped him “age backwards”.

The 66-year-old record executive said he had also been eating better and doing more exercise, which had also helped him to maintain his health.

He told The Sun: “I go to this place, this wellness clinic, where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it and then they put it back into your body.

Simon Cowell has said he has his blood ‘rinsed’ and ‘filtered’ (Ian West/PA)

“You do all these tests and they tell you your age, so I’ve actually aged backwards by eating better, more exercise, less stress, certain supplements. My brain is still there, I still have the energy.”

But he told the newspaper he has U-turned on a plan to have his body cryogenically frozen so he can be brought back to life in the future, after he “found out they chop your head off, so you come back in 2,000 years as a floating head”.

Through his production company, Syco Entertainment, Cowell has helped to launch the careers of pop bands including One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony.

The company also launched The X Factor in 2004 and Britain’s Got Talent in 2007.

Cowell also signed Westlife, when they were managed by fellow former X Factor presenter Louis Walsh.

Speaking about those who have criticised the artists he has worked with, Cowell said: “I didn’t buy the argument of ‘it’s not credible and not cool’. I’m not cool. So I don’t care.

“I thought it was funny when the Power Rangers got to number one.”

The former X Factor judge will present Netflix’s Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which launches on December 10, and sees the music mogul on the hunt for his next boyband.