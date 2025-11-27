Robbie Williams ‘super proud’ of daughter Teddy who stars in Tinsel Town

Singer Robbie Williams has said he is “super proud” of his eldest daughter Theodora Rose “Teddy” Williams who stars in the upcoming Christmas film Tinsel Town.

The Rock DJ singer, known for his hit songs including Millennium, Angels and Let Me Entertain You appeared with his 13-year old daughter and wife Ayda Field Williams on the red carpet for the UK premiere of the festive film which follows a washed-up Hollywood action hero who is tricked into starring in a Christmas pantomime in England.

Starring Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland and Australian actress Rebel Wilson, the film marks Teddy’s on-screen debut as she plays Cara, the daughter of Wilson’s character, Jill.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Williams arrive for the UK premiere of Tinsel Town, at Vue, Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about Teddy’s role in the film, Williams told the Press Association, Williams said: “I’m super proud.

“It’s a very weird situation to be in, to put your daughter out into the public, and it’s a very, very tiny little toe in just to go, this is what it’s like, now go back to school and we’ll see what happens later on.

“But I just want people to see what I see with her every day, which is how kind and how compassionate and empathic she is. I’m super proud of just her and then this is (the) icing.”

Teddy Williams arriving for the UK premiere of Tinsel Town in London (Ian West/PA)

Directed by Chris Foggin, known for comedies Fisherman’s Friends and Bank Of Dave, Tinsel Town also stars Danny Dyer, best known for playing pub landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders and London-based Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan.

Prior to launching his solo career, Williams was part of Take That who had hit songs including Pray, Everything Changes and Sure.

He left in 1995 and released his chart-topping debut album, Life Thru A Lens, in 1997 before going on to release a series of number one albums including I’ve Been Expecting You (1998), Sing When You’re Winning (2000), Escapology (2002), Intensive Care (2005) and Rudebox (2006).