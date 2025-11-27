Rebel Wilson says she and Kiefer Sutherland have become ‘obsessed’ with Greggs

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has said she and Canadian movie star Kiefer Sutherland became “obsessed” with Greggs while shooting a Christmas film in the UK.

The movie, Tinsel Town, filmed in locations including Leeds and Harrogate, follows a washed-up Hollywood action hero, played by Sutherland, who is tricked into starring in a Christmas pantomime in England.

Pitch Perfect star Wilson, 45, adopted a Yorkshire accent for the film and said she was given “about four days’ notice” to perfect it.

She told ITV show This Morning: “It’s a pretty sweet premise, and it is very, very British, because, you know, pantomime is such a thing here. And I mean, they don’t really have it in America.”

Wilson was asked about her love for Greggs and said the film crew were treated to a van selling the baked goods while filming in Leeds.

She said: “The most exquisite taste of Greggs, their sausage rolls in particular.

“Kiefer is obsessed with them, so we got a Greggs van on set.

“The catering was trying to do like a meatless Wednesday thing. Kiefer was like, ‘No, no, let’s get a Greggs van in’.

“Crew loves it, and then they gave us both a £50 voucher which I still haven’t used up because the price is so good.”

While she was on the programme hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard gifted Wilson a gold selection Greggs hamper filled with baked treats.

Wilson added: “If people don’t know about the quality that is Greggs just get into it like me and Kiefer did.”

The actress said she loves the bakery as well as “so many” other British things, including the Cadbury Creme Egg.

Asked about the possibility of a Pitch Perfect 4, she added: “The fans are so hungry for for another one.

“So hopefully we get that in to production. Hopefully we’ll shoot here (in the UK).”

Wilson was launched to a new level of fame following the release of Pitch Perfect in 2012, a movie that stars Anna Kendrick and follows all-women a cappella group, the Barden Bellas.