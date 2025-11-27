Kasabian, The Black Keys and Richard Ashcroft named as Victorious headliners

Club Foot rockers Kasabian, The Black Keys and Richard Ashcroft have been named as the headliners for next summer’s Victorious Festival.

Other acts taking to the stage at the event held on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, during the August bank holiday weekend are Nile Rodgers and Chic, Basement Jaxx, and Scissor Sisters.

Kasabian will take to the stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

The announcements come after the 2025 event, which featured Kings of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age and Vampire Weekend, was hit by controversy after the sound was turned off during a pro-Palestine protest by Irish band The Mary Wallopers.

The organisers apologised but their response led to some bands including The Last Dinner Party pulling out from the event.

Also appearing in 2026 will be Faithless, while The Streets will perform their number one album A Grand Don’t Come for Free in full.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “We are so proud of the line-up we’ve curated for 2026.

“From rock royalty that will have the crowd bouncing to disco, funk and dance that will have the whole family singing along and up dancing, the bill really does span every genre and promises something unforgettable for every member of our audience.

Richard Ashcroft was recently seen on tour with the reformed Oasis (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Every year, our incredibly passionate team works tirelessly to create a unique weekend on the seafront and it’s great to see friends and family come together and make lasting memories in Southsea.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all again next year, it’s going to be one to remember.”

Psych rock veterans Primal Scream will also perform along with Bastille and The Vaccines, who will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?

Afternoon special guests during the weekend have been handed to UK dance act Rudimental, British rapper Dizzee Rascal and Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid.

Kelis, known for her hit Milkshake, has also been announced along with Jessie J, Vengaboys, Jalen Ngonda, James Arthur and a selection of other British acts including The Coral, Hard-Fi, Happy Mondays, Cast, Lottery Winners, Pixie Lott, Doves, Kate Nash and The Royston Club.