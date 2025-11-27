Alexander Skarsgard says BDSM film Pillion feels ‘incredibly Brat’

Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard has said a new BDSM film about an unconventional romance feels “incredibly Brat”.

Pillion follows Colin, a timid young gay man, played by Harry Potter star Harry Melling, as he is drawn into a submissive relationship with mysterious biker Ray, played by Skarsgard.

Skarsgard, 49, said the film is “a different definition of Brat”, referring to the title of Charli XCX’s sixth studio album which inspired a summer trend in 2024 marked by sultry fashion choices and a party girl attitude.

Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgard attending the screening of Pillion (Jeff Moore/PA)

Skarsgard also stars in upcoming A24 film The Moment, which sees Charli XCX play a fictionalised version of herself who is seen dealing with the international success of Brat.

He told digital magazine Attitude Uncut: “It feels incredibly Brat. A different definition of Brat… Tonally they’re very different.

“My character in The Moment is very different from Ray.

“And The Moment is definitely unique in its tone.

“It’s rare to read something that feels surprising.

“Most things are very derivative.

“Pillion surprised me a lot, and it was the same with The Moment.

Charli XCX performing on The Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Charli and Aidan (Zamiri), the director, have done a terrific job.

“It’s self-deprecating and fun, a brilliant and fun ride, and a surprising take on a moment after the big hit that was Brat.”

The Moment, also starring US reality TV star Kylie Jenner, comedian Rachel Sennott, and Stath Lets Flats actor Jamie Demetriou, is being released in cinemas on January 30.

Skarsgard is the eldest son of Mamma Mia! actor Stellan and has appeared in TV series including Succession, Atlanta and True Blood.

Pillion is scheduled to be released on Friday.