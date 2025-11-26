Millie Bobby Brown: It was ‘amazing’ to have Raye sing at my wedding

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has said it was “amazing” to have British singer Raye perform at her wedding.

Brown married Jake Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, last year and said she and her husband learned a routine to a medley of songs from Grease for their first dance.

Appearing on the podcast Dish from Waitrose, hosted by 6 Music star Nick Grimshaw and award-winning chef Angela Hartnett, Brown said she had originally wanted to perform the famous dance sequence from the film Dirty Dancing but they were worried they would get the lift wrong.

Brown said: “I grew up doing so many dance routines at my, you know, at pretty much any family gathering.

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Stranger Things (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“So when Jake proposed I was like: ‘We have to learn a dance routine. We’ll remember it forever and when the song comes on when we’re 80, we’re gonna remember the dance. Like it’s just gonna be so special for us’.

“So I got us dance lessons, and originally we were gonna do Dirty Dancing, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, if you get that lift wrong, it’s too much’.

“So we did a Grease medley of songs, it was probably like a six-minute dance. People were like, ‘Oh my God, you can tell she’s an actor’.”

Brown, who attended the premiere of the fifth and final series of hit Netflix series Stranger Things earlier this month, went on: “Then Raye performed, which was amazing.”

Brown said the British singer sang for her “daddy-daughter dance” along with songs by Frank Sinatra.

“It was amazing. So epic,” she added.

Brown was just 12 when she filmed the first series of Stranger Things, which aired in 2016.

She told the podcast that she “cried for about three hours” the night before she filmed her final scenes, and that she “burst out crying” when she arrived on set for filming the next day.

“It was really, really emotional,” she added.

She told the food-related podcast that she loves eating carrots but dislikes cake, coconuts, cous cous and quinoa, and also does not understand why people take photos of their meals.

“I’ve said this publicly and I stand by it,” Brown added.

“Instagram does not eat first. I’m somebody who tries to stay off my phone. I don’t have social media. I’m somebody who likes to be as present as possible.”