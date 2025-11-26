Former Westlife star Brian McFadden to take part in Strictly Christmas Special

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden said he is “really excited” as it was announced he will be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Irish singer McFadden, 45, will perform alongside professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas when he takes to the ballroom floor this December.

McFadden told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “I was really excited because my little daughter Ruby is absolutely obsessed with Strictly this year.

“So as soon as she comes home from school, it’s back on.

“We watch Saturday’s and Sunday’s every single day, so we’ve really got into it.

“And then when I got the phone call to do the Christmas Special, I was like ‘you’ve got to be kidding, what about timing for that’?

“So our household is so excited right now, they’re even watching at home.”

Also competing in the Christmas Special this year is comedian Babatunde Aleshe, EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley.

McFadden said: “I actually bumped into Mel the other day when we were rehearsing.

“So I haven’t seen Mel since way back in the kind of ’90s pop days.

“So it was lovely to see her. But look at that line-up.

“I know Scarlett’s supposed to be an amazing dancer. I’ve heard that she’s incredible.”

Dublin-born McFadden left Westlife in 2004 and went on to join forces with Boyzone star Keith Duffy to tour as Boyzlife.

This year’s special, hosted by outgoing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, and judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, will see six couples battle it out to be crowned the Christmas champion.

The 2024 special was won by Strictly’s first drag artist, Tayce, and professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.