Royal Opera House commissions new stage curtains to honour the King

The Royal Opera House has commissioned new stage curtains to honour the King.

The current main stage curtains at the venue in London’s Covent Garden have been hanging for 26 years, and it is estimated they have been opened and closed on more than 10,000 performances.

A spokesman for the Royal Ballet and Opera said the new curtains will feature the personal cipher of Charles, who is patron of the Royal Opera House, Royal Opera, and Royal Ballet, and will symbolise the enduring relationship between the monarchy and the arts.

The new pair will be made of mohair velour and constructed in two parts, each measuring 9.75m wide with a 10.8m drop.

Charles is patron of the Royal Opera House (PA)

They will be crafted in collaboration with renowned specialists Gerriets and the Royal School of Needlework and are expected to be unveiled in May.

Subjected to daily wear and tear, the current curtains have now reached the end of their lifespan – making the commission both a practical necessity and a symbolic renewal.

Sir Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Ballet and Opera, said: “This commission is part of a vital programme of renewal across the Royal Opera House, addressing areas of the building last updated in the 1990s.

“The new curtains are not only a celebration of tradition and artistry, but a necessary investment in the future of our stage. We are proud to honour His Majesty’s patronage in such a prominent and lasting way.”

The commissioning of the new curtains has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Julia Rausing Trust, which supports excellence in the arts.

The grant forms part of a wider investment in major upgrades to the Royal Opera House’s staging and lighting infrastructure.