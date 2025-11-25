Not so sweet: I’m A Celebrity contestant hoards liquorice after camp challenge

Comedian and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Ruby Wax has said her “inner animal took over” after claiming a bag of sweets to herself following a camp challenge.

Tuesday night’s episode saw contestants model Kelly Brook, comedian Eddie Kadi, Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson and Irish presenter Vogue Williams take on the jungle nursery challenge.

The four contestants climbed into a cot that had Teddy Bears hanging overhead and which were named after a well-known children’s story book.

One by one a bear would fall into the cot along with jungle critters, with the contestants tasked with using words that were not in the title to describe the story for the contestants back in camp to guess.

Ruby Wax said her ‘inner animal’ took over (Ian West/PA)

The celebrities successfully guessed six titles correctly and were rewarded with bags of sweets including liquorice all-sorts, chocolate eclairs, lemon sherbets, fruit pastels and more.

Wax, who claimed the liquorice all sorts bag to herself, said: “Sorry, it’s each man for itself now.”

She later reflected: “My inner animal took over, I’ve got a mouth to feed, which is mine!”

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp described the scene as “chaos”, adding that it was “one of the funniest things I’ve seen for years. It was 12 celebrities, going absolutely mental. It was like a frenzy, a frenzy for sugar!”

Martin Kemp described the sweets aftermath as ‘chaos’ (Lucy North/PA)

The following morning the camp reflected on the sweets that were won.

Sports broadcaster Alex Scott said: “I think that was just a lesson, it is something to laugh about but it is something like that, a small thing, that can become a big thing.

“I think the reaction to the sweets situation yesterday, certain people didn’t know what sweets were there, who was getting what and it could just be handled in a different situation.”

Social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angryginge, suggested that for future rewards the chefs should divide them out fairly, with Kadi and Williams pointing out that out of the six bags, Wax had a whole one to herself.

Meanwhile, TV personality Jack Osbourne bagged 12 stars in first solo Bushtucker Trial, Drown The Hatch.

The challenge involved diving to search for hidden stars in eight underwater chambers with only two minutes per chamber and 12 stars on offer.

Despite saying he was nervous to do it alone, Osbourne entered the first chamber, filled with yabbies and toads and quickly unscrewed the wingnuts, securing his first star in 26 seconds.

Meanwhile, chamber two was full of water dragons and mud crabs, however Osbourne successfully completed it again in just one breath before meeting monitor lizards, eels, toads, yabbies and mud crabs in chambers three and four.

Described as a “machine” by presenter Ant McPartlin, Osbourne dedicated the remaining chambers to his kids, Pearl, Andy, Minnie and Maple with each containing two stars.

He successfully collected the rest of the eight stars available, giving him a total 12/12 stars.

Osbourne said: “That was so much fun!”

Heading back to camp with the good news, he declared that the celebrities would be eating well that night with rapper Aitch describing him as ‘J-aquaman’.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Wednesday night at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player while I’m A Celebrity … Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.