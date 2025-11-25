Jamie Lee Curtis speaks out on ‘vile’ Donald Trump

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis fought back tears as she described receiving a letter from the late Diana, Princess of Wales and compared her with the “example of the people leading my country and the hatred that they feel”.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, Curtis told of how she once came close to meeting the late royal when she and her then-young sons, Princes William and Harry, visited the set of 1997 film Fierce Creatures, which she described as the “awful sequel” to A Fish Called Wanda.

Curtis, 67, explained that unfortunately they missed one another, so she wrote Diana a letter and received a reply from her two days later.

Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Looking visibly emotional, Curtis said: “She was an extraordinary person.

“She was – what an example. And look at where I live, and look at the example of the leaders, look at the example of the people leading my country and the hatred that they feel.”

Referring to recent footage of US President Donald Trump calling a female reporter “piggy”, Curtis said she was shocked at his “unacceptable behaviour”.

“I think that unhinged moment of his abuse and vile behaviour is going to be his undoing,” she added.

Curtis also hailed the “the grace and dignity and kindness and generosity” now displayed by the current Princess of Wales.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on This Morning to talk about her new film, Ella McCay, which co-stars Emma Mackey.

Spike Fearn, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Emma Mackey and director James L Brooks attending an Ella McCay special screening at Picturehouse Central in central London (Ian West/PA)

Curtis said director James L Brooks “has a beautiful talent for capturing reality, in families particularly, and then makes it what life is – funny, moving, infuriating – all of it.”

She also talked about the dangers of young people using social media, describing it as “an epidemic”.

“I applaud schools that ban them – ban smartphones. It is an epidemic. It’s awful. We all have to be very, very, very, very, very, very concerned about social media for our children,” the actress said.