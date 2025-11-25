Ella Eyre had to ‘learn to speak again’ after surgery

Ella Eyre said she had to “learn to speak again” after having vocal cord surgery.

The Waiting All Night singer said the experience made her want to perform on her own terms, and she left her record company in order to release music independently.

Eyre, 31, who has been in the industry for more than 10 years, told ITV’s Lorraine: “I feel like I’ve grown so much as an artist.

“I felt like it was time to put my own stamp on my own creativity.

“That was the one thing I decided when I was recovering from vocal surgery: if I’m ever going to sing again, I want to do it on my terms and I want to sing music that I love and that feels like it speaks to me.

“I wanted to find my sound as a solo artist.”

“After the surgery I wasn’t allowed to speak for a whole month; it was very difficult.

“Also you’re not allowed to cry and you’re not allowed to laugh, so all quite natural responses in that time.”

Eyre said she is about to embark on a candlelight tour to perform acoustic versions of her songs.

She added: “I just thought what better way to celebrate my album than to strip it all back?

“No bells and whistles, no pyro and outfit changes.

“It’s just going to me and my band in these beautiful cavernous rooms like cathedrals, and with thousands of candles.

“It’s going to be really beautiful and Christmassy.”

The four-date tour begins in Manchester on December 4, with shows in London and Edinburgh before the final night at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on December 13.