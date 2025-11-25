Creative Scotland too bureaucratic and slow and needs overhauled, review finds

Creative Scotland must be overhauled after becoming too bureaucratic and slow, an independent review has found.

The 70-page report, commissioned by the Scottish Government, found Scotland’s national arts body lacked ambition.

But while reform is needed, Angela Leitch, who led the review, said it was still relevant and praised it as a stabilising force during austerity and Covid-19.

The chairwoman said there was general agreement that it had provided “significant” support to the sector over the last 15 years, and there was “widespread agreement” that it held “considerable expertise and insight, and its support is valued by the sector”.

The review found the body should modernise (Jane Barlow/PA)

She made 36 recommendations for the agency, including a clearer long-term strategy, better financial planning, stronger board oversight and more transparent governance.

The review raised complaints about the “crippling bureaucracy” facing those seeking funding from the body.

It said the process of receiving funding from the body had become excessive and burdensome on both Creative Scotland and the culture sector.

“Given the need for change and transformation, the leadership of the organisation must demonstrate greater ambition, aspiration and appetite for risk,” the report stated.

The report called for Creative Scotland to modernise, saying it had not adapted to a changing industry. It said it had to digitise its funding process to make it proportionate and streamlined, which would reduce bureaucracy.

Ms Leitch also said the arts body interpreted its own powers too narrowly, leading to gaps in support, pointing to industries such as gaming.

And she said the organisation should address the perception it is “focused primarily” on the central belt.

The review covered five themes: purpose, functions and structure; governance and leadership; performance; finances and distribution of funds; and collaboration, relationships and partnerships.

Ms Leitch said: “I am very grateful to everyone who has taken the time to attend an engagement session or send me their views.

“In concluding my Review of Creative Scotland it is evident that there is a need for a strong national body for the arts, culture and creative sector.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson welcomed the review (Jane Barlow/PA)

“However, improvements are required to ensure that Creative Scotland can fully deliver all aspects of its remit.

“While my report has focused on Creative Scotland there will need to be input from others including the Scottish Government, local authorities and enterprise agencies. It is therefore important for others to consider my recommendations.”

Angus Robertson, the Culture Secretary, said: “I warmly welcome this report that shows the area where change is needed to ensure Creative Scotland fulfils its potential to support our creative and cultural sectors.

“This is the first ever review of the organisation since its inception in 2010 and the context within which it operates has changed in the last 15 years.

“Having successfully delivered ground-breaking Multi-Year Funding for cultural organisations, Creative Scotland is now well placed to look at these review recommendations and help the arts and screen sector go from strength to strength”.